Brendan Lawlor becomes first disabled golfer to play on European Tour

Brendan Lawlor was grateful for the opportunity to make history at the UK Championship as he became the first disabled golfer to compete on the European Tour.

The Irishman, currently fourth in the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD), received a sponsor's invite for the final event of the UK Swing by tournament title partners ISPS Handa.

The 22-year-old has a condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome, which is characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs, with Lawlor battling tough conditions at the Belfry to post an opening-round 84.

Lawlor sits last of the 131 players in the field after the opening day

"The nerves were fine, just the usual first tee nerves," Lawlor said. "I hit a good one down the middle on the first and sort of relaxed then. I really enjoyed myself today.

"It felt amazing, the company of Richard [McEvoy] and Jeff [Winther] was fantastic. The back nine was a bit tough. I got off to a flier, I was one under after three. I really enjoyed today. I didn't shoot the best score but it's not about the score today.

"The coverage over the last few days, people texting and on Instagram, looking at EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association). That's the reason why I'm here this week. It's really incredible.

Lawlor mixed one birdie with 10 bogeys and a triple-bogey

"It's a week to change my life and other people's lives, so just go out and enjoy it and that's what I did. I didn't have any expectations of scores. I'm just so grateful to be competing on the same stage as these guys and getting opportunities like this."

Lawlor carded his only birdie of the day at the par-five third and was level-par for the tournament after five holes, only to triple-bogey the sixth and bogey nine of his last 12 holes.

