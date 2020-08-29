Aline Krauter beats Annabell Fuller to win Women's Amateur title

Aline Krauter with the silverware at West Lancashire

Aline Krauter overcame a late stutter to edge Annabell Fuller to the title of 117th Women's Amateur champion at West Lancashire.

Krauter beat defending champion Emily Toy 2&1 in the Saturday morning semi-finals and then had to fight back from losing three of the first four holes to Fuller in the 18-hole final.

Annabell Fuller was three up after four holes in the final

But the German won the fifth and sixth with birdies, and another at the ninth earned her the lead at the turn before Fuller bogeyed the 10th and 12th to find herself three down with six to play.

Fuller pulled one back with a birdie at the 16th, and the pressure looked to be telling on Krauter as she stumbled to a double-bogey five at the short, penultimate hole.

But the 20-year-old regained her composure to find the heart of the final green in two, and she safely two-putted for the winning par after Fuller was unable to find the birdie she needed to force extra holes.

"It's my biggest win, 100 per cent." said Krauter, who can now look forward to a place in next year's AIG Women's Open. "I felt under control out there. I'm not sure what did the trick, but I was quite unfazed on the course which I think helped me in the wind and the conditions. It was so fun to play in the final.

"I was three down early, but I didn't panic. I knew I had played well all week, so I wasn't really worried. I made a great putt from off the green on the ninth which was good. I hit a bad shot on 16 and the 17th wasn't great as I had a bad lie in a bunker, but on the 18th I don't think I've ever been so scared for a two-putt. It ended up working out."

Fuller added: "It is tough to take, but it was good fun. I knew I had to play well from the very beginning against a great, great player. Getting off to a good start was great but Aline came back.

"I played my best, a couple of shots leaked here and there, but nothing major. She played great golf. I tried my best to the very end and if I had holed my birdie putt it could have been different. This week has given me more motivation to practice even harder and achieve more."

Joe Harvey will play fellow Englishman Joe Long in the Men's Amateur final

The Men's Amateur Championship final on Sunday will be an all-English affair between Joe Harvey and Joe Long over 36 holes at Royal Birkdale.

Harvey belied his lowly World Amateur Ranking of 897th as he cruised to a 4&3 win over Denmark's Victor H Sidal Svendsen in the quarter-finals before claiming a 3&2 victory against Irishman Mark Power in the last four.

Long's quarter-final victory was even more emphatic as he thrashed Barclay Brown 6&5, although his semi-final was much tighter as he fought back from one down early on to earn a 2&1 win over Jake Bolton.