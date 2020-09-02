Andalucia Masters: Martin Kaymer moving on from Belfry near-miss

Martin Kaymer is looking for a first victory since 2014 at the Andalucia Masters

Martin Kaymer is looking to put last week’s missed opportunity behind him as he targets an end to his six-year winless run at the Estrella Damn N.A Andalucia Masters.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The former world No 1 was in pole position to register a first worldwide victory since his 2014 US Open win at the UK Championship, where he held a one-shot lead with five holes remaining.

Kaymer bogeyed his penultimate hole and failed to find a final-hole birdie to join Justin Walters and eventual winner Rasmus Hojgaard in a play-off, eventually finishing a shot off the pace in tied-third.

Kaymer is an 11-time winner on the European Tour

"I didn't take the opportunity that was presented to me so I was disappointed by that, but I need to see the positives from what happened last week," Kaymer said.

"On one hand I was happy with the way I played golf over the four days, but as an athlete no-one really cares where you finish if you don't win. I don't come to these events to finish third.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"Obviously it was nice to be in a position again to win a golf tournament, it has been a while for me. Especially after that four-month break, it has been good to start off well right away.

"But obviously there's a disappointment in my play on the 17th hole. I was not expecting that from myself because once I made that [par] putt on 16 I thought I have a chance now to put myself one up going to the 18th, and the opposite happened."

This week's event in Spain is the first of a three-week 'Iberian Swing', including back-to-back events in Portugal, with Kaymer relishing the chance to return to a course where he finished tied-second at the 2008 Volvo Masters.

Kaymer's appearance at The Belfry last week was his first regular European Tour event since March

"Valderrama is probably one of my top three golf courses around the world," said the German. "If it wasn't taking place at Valderrama this week I probably would not have come to Spain.

"For me it's a very special place. I've always wanted to win here some day, and every time I have the opportunity to come here and play and compete, I take it."

Watch the Estrella Damn N.A Andalucia Masters throughout the week on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 11am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.