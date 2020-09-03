Alexander Hughes equals world record with round of 16-under 55

Alexander Hughes' record-equalling scorecard

A golfer in Oklahoma equalled a world record last week after firing an astonishing 16-under 55

Alexander Hughes agreed to help a junior golfer prepare for an event at the weekend and they were joined by "two random guys" at the South Lakes Golf Club in Jenks, a suburb of Tulsa, and he enjoyed the round of a lifetime which earned him a place in the Guinness World Records.

The record lowest score was previously set by Australian Rhein Gibson, who was also in Oklahoma when he fired a 55 at Rover Oaks eight years ago while still a college player.

Hughes was helping a junior golfer prepare for a tournament in Oklahoma

Hughes opened with par before setting the tone for his historic round with a hole-in-one at the 155-yard second, and after another par at the third he made four straight birdies before completing an outward 26 with an eagle at the ninth.

"That was about a 20-, 25-footer that rolled in for eagle," Hughes told amateurgolf.com. "From there I was just like, 'Alright, I guess keep going lower, keep doing the same thing'. I just kept the ball rolling."

Hughes then birdied 10 and 12 either side of a lucky break at the 11th, where his drive was inches from disappearing out of bounds, and he holed from 20 feet to salvage a par.

He had a chip on the last hole for the world record, 54 (-17) and barely missed it. pic.twitter.com/LKt1tOJeB0 — Gabe Gudgel (@gabegudgel) August 28, 2020

He nailed a long-range putt for an eagle-two at the 15th and birdied 16 and 17 before drilling his second close to the green at the par-five last, and his chip for a 54 was agonisingly close to dropping for this third eagle of a sensational round.

"To do that on any golf course and record that score, it's just pretty mind blowing," Hughes added. "It gives you a lot of confidence. It gives me a lot of confidence. I always had that belief that I could maybe pursue golf as a career.

"Golf is such a mental game - you fight yourself all the time thinking if you can do it or if you can't do it. Pretty much what this does is it's just a positive boost that I can do it.

"It's remarkable to be on such a short list of people who have shot in the mid- to upper-50s. It's incredible. I'm just blessed to be able to shoot a score like that and be a part of history in some sort of way. It's very humbling."