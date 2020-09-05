Andalucia Masters: Martin Kaymer gets within two of Valderrama lead

2:35 Highlights from the third round of the Estrella Damn N.A Andalucia Masters at Valderrama, where Martin Kaymer is in contention. Highlights from the third round of the Estrella Damn N.A Andalucia Masters at Valderrama, where Martin Kaymer is in contention.

Martin Kaymer will have another chance to return to the winner’s circle after moving within two strokes of the lead heading into the final day of the Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters.

Latest leaderboard Estrella Damn N.A Andalucia Masters

The former world No 1, without a worldwide victory since his 2014 US Open victory, posted a two-under 69 on another tough-scoring day at Valderrama to close the gap on 54-hole leader John Catlin.

Catlin briefly held a five-shot advantage until finishing his round with back-to-back bogeys, with the American the only player under par for the tournament as he chases his maiden European Tour title.

Catlin is a five-time winner on the Asian Tour but is looking for his maiden European Tour victory

Former Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson is four strokes off the pace alongside Lorenzo Gagli, who fired a hole-in-one at the par-three 12th, while Scotland's Connor Syme slipped six behind after a five-over 76.

Starting the day with a two-shot lead, Catlin opened with seven straight pars before holing a 12-foot birdie at the eighth and converting a five-footer to save par at the ninth to reach the turn three ahead.

Catlin played alongside Jamie Donaldson (right) and Connor Syme on Saturday

Catlin hit a wayward drive at the par-five 11th tee and chunked a chip from the rough on his way to making a bogey, only to make amends with a winding long-range birdie at the 14th to go five ahead.

Kaymer reduced the gap to four by holing a six-foot birdie at the par-five 17th, with Catlin's lead cut further when he found water with his approach into the same hole and then thinned his chip over the green to post a bogey-six.

2:44 Martin Kaymer assesses his hopes of winning the Andalucia Masters after moving within two strokes of the lead at Valderrama Martin Kaymer assesses his hopes of winning the Andalucia Masters after moving within two strokes of the lead at Valderrama

Catlin hooked his drive at the last and failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker to save par, with a second successive bogey closing a one-over 72 and dropping him back to two under.

Gagli was among Catlin's closest challengers after following a birdie at the 11th with a hole-in-one at the par-three next, only to bogey the 13th and cancel out a birdie at the 15th with a double-bogey at the 16th to fall into the group on one over.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Donaldson is also in a share of third after following back-to-back birdies from the 16th by bogeying the last, with Finland's Sami Valimaki in fifth spot and five behind after a bogey-free 69.

A round-of-the-day 68 lifted Adrian Otaegui into the group on three over alongside Wil Besseling, with Syme tied-eighth with Soren Kjeldsen, Guido Migliozzi and Justin Harding.

Who will win the Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters? Watch the final round on Sunday live from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf!