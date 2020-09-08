Shane Lowry to play Irish Open for first time since win at The Open

Shane Lowry will feature at the Irish Open this month

Shane Lowry has confirmed that he will make his first appearance in Northern Ireland since his Open Championship victory at this month's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Lowry will return to Northern Irish soil to compete at Galgorm Castle Golf Club from September 24-27, live on Sky Sports, 14 months on from claiming the Claret Jug with a six-shot win at Royal Portrush.

The behind-closed-doors event will mark Lowry's appearance on the European Tour - outside majors and World Golf Championship events - since the Saudi International in February, with Lowry relishing the chance to compete in his home open.

Lowry sits 28th in the world rankings

"I'm really looking forward to getting back home to play the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open," said Lowry. "As a proud Irishman, this event means a lot to me and is always one of the most important tournaments on my schedule each year.

"While it's been extremely challenging for all players to plan their global tournament schedules this season, I wanted to do everything possible to get home to play the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and I'm delighted that I've been able to commit to this year's tournament given the circumstances.

Lowry is a five-time winner on the European Tour

"Obviously I was really looking forward to playing in front of our home fans as the Open Champion this year, which would have been really special, but sadly it's not to be.

"I'm sure everyone will be supporting from home and watching the event on TV, so hopefully I can put in a good performance at Galgorm Castle and give the Irish fans something to shout about. I've been fortunate enough to win the Irish Open already and I would dearly love to win it again."

Lowry secured his maiden European Tour title at the event in 2009, while still an amateur, with his best Irish Open finish since coming via a share of fifth in 2015.

1:02 Watch the winning moment and wild celebrations from Lowry's 2009 Irish Open victory Watch the winning moment and wild celebrations from Lowry's 2009 Irish Open victory

This year's Irish Open has been moved to Northern Ireland and lost its Rolex Series status due to the coronavirus pandemic, taking place a week after the US Open as the start of a second "UK Swing".

It will be the fourth time in nine years that Northern Ireland hosts the historic event, following on from Royal Portrush in 2012, Royal County Down in 2015 and Portstewart Golf Club in 2017.

Watch the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open live from September 24-27 on Sky Sports!