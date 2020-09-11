ANA Inspiration: Nelly Korda leads as Georgia Hall, Mel Reid impress

0:56 Nelly Korda was pleased to see her pre-tournament practice pay off after moving into a one-shot lead at the ANA Inspiration. Nelly Korda was pleased to see her pre-tournament practice pay off after moving into a one-shot lead at the ANA Inspiration.

Nelly Korda birdied two of her last three holes to grab a one-shot lead at the ANA Inspiration, as Georgia Hall and Mel Reid made impressive starts.

Korda mixed seven birdies with a sole bogey in hot and humid conditions at the Mission Hills Country Club, with a six-under 66 seeing her top of the leaderboard ahead of Korea's In Gee Chun and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom.

World No 2 Danielle Kang and Brooke Henderson are in the group of five players sitting two off the pace, while Hall carded a blemish-free 69 and Reid also got to three under.

"I'm really happy with how I played," Hall said. "I got the pace of the greens really well from the start, which I was very happy about, and managed to hole some good putts."

Korda birdied two of her opening three holes and cancelled out a blemish at the fourth by picking up shots at the seventh and ninth to turn in 33, before splashing out of the sand to set up a tap-in at the 11th.

The world No 3 converted from 10 feet at the 16th to move into a share of the lead before claiming the outright advantage at the last, where Korda pitched to three feet and rolled in a closing birdie.

"For me, there's still three more days to play," Korda said. "There's so much golf out there. You never know what's going to happen and if I just string together another couple good rounds, then we'll see where it goes."

Chun also got to six under but carded a penultimate-hole bogey, while Sagstrom posted three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the 11th and bounced back from a dropped shot at the 16th to take advantage of the par-five last to also sit within one of the lead.

Lincicome recovered from an opening-hole bogey to post a four-under 68 and Kang matched her total despite making seven birdies in her round, with Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Yu Liu and Kelly Tan also in tied-fourth.

2016 champion Lydia Ko is three back, while Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is in the large group on two under that includes Carlota Ciganda, Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqvist and Anne Van Dam.

