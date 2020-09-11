John Daly diagnosed with bladder cancer

John Daly is a five-time winner on the PGA tour

John Daly has revealed he has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

The 54-year-old two-time major winner told Golf Channel the cancer was discovered during an appointment related to kidney stones.

Daly has been told by his doctor there is an 85 per cent chance of the cancer returning.

Hey All, thank you all so much for all the love, texts, msgs & support thru this! It’s all still shocking for me but know I’ll do what I have in me to beat this! My whole life I’ve beaten the odds, so it’s NOT time to stop now! Ready for 2020 to be fkn over! #gripitandripityall — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) September 11, 2020

"[The doctor said] it doesn't look like any stones are in there. But unfortunately, you have bladder cancer," the American said.

"After I did the CT I was fixing to sip on my Diet Coke I got from McDonald's and he said, 'Don't drink anything. We have to get you back in here and get this cancer out of you.'"

Daly underwent surgery to remove the cancer but is likely to need a further operation if the cancer returns.

"Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details," he said.

"But it doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle."

Daly, a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, won his two majors at the PGA Championship in 1991 and The Open in 1995.