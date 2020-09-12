Amy Boulden fires eight-under 64 to surge to victory at Swiss Ladies Open

Amy Boulden with her prize for winning her first LET title

Amy Boulden powered to her maiden Ladies European Tour title in some style as a final-round 64 earned her a three-shot win at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

Boulden was a shot behind Sanna Nuutinen overnight, but four birdies over the first seven holes swept the Welsh star to the top of the leaderboard, and a brilliant run of scoring after the turn extended her advantage over the chasing pack.

Boulden made eight birdies in a high-quality 64

The 27-year-old, who regained her full LET card with victory at Qualifying School in January, reeled off four birdies in five holes from the 10th with her all-round game firing on all cylinders.

Boulden holed from 25 feet on the 13th green and her putter was on target again from half that distance for birdie No 8 at the next which gave her a four-shot cushion with just four holes remaining, including back-to-back par-fives at 16 and 17.

The 2014 LET Rookie of the Year wisely took the cautious approach down the stretch and settled for a steady run of pars, capping victory with a cast-iron four at the last which gave her a winning score of 17 under par.

"I am obviously overwhelmed," said Boulden afterwards. "I was looking forward to getting out there today and I haven't been in this position for quite a while, so I just tried to enjoy it.

"I listened to a podcast this morning, as I had a few nerves and that really helped take a few things away from me. My goal was to get to 15 under par and when I got there I thought 'don't stop here!'.

"There were a few shots today that I didn't like the look of, some bad memories of being under pressure, but I got over it today and pushed through the mental barrier.

"One of my goals this year was to put myself into contention, and I am really happy with how I handled the pressure and how I put my foot down on the gas when I needed to. I'm looking forward to playing more like this and being in these positions more often, this is where I want to be - competing to win and I am looking forward to the next chapter."

Boulden finally tasted victory six years after being LET Rookie of the Year

Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou won the race for second as she closed with a bogey-free 65, including four birdies in five holes around the turn, while Nuutinen stumbled to a disappointing 70 and slipped into a share of third on 12 under.

The Finn picked up an early birdie at the third, but bogeys at the fourth and seventh handed the advantage to Boulden before Nuutinen revived her chances with birdies at the ninth and 10th.

But, after another gain at 13, her third blemish of the round at the next left her with too much ground to make up on her playing partner, and Nuutinen would finish five strokes off the pace, along with Race to Costa Del Sol leader Emily Kristine Pedersen and home favourite Kim Metraux, who both fired 68s.