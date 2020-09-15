US Open: Ways to watch from Winged Foot live on Sky Sports

Golf’s major season continues this week at the US Open, with extended coverage from Winged Foot live on Sky Sports.

The world's top players are all in New York for the first US Open to be held in September since 1913, after the contest was postponed from its original June date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gary Woodland returns as defending champion after last year's major breakthrough at Pebble Beach, while Phil Mickelson has another opportunity to complete a career Grand Slam at an event where he has previously finished runner-up on six occasions.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson makes his first appearance since winning the PGA Tour's FedExCup, with Tiger Woods chasing a 16th major title and Rory McIlroy looking to register his first major success since 2014.

Sky Sports will have more live action from the US Open than ever before, with over 40 hours of full coverage from across the four tournament days and a host of extra US Open programming.

TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf)

Thursday 17th - 1230-0000 - First round LIVE!

Friday 18th - 1230-0000 - Second round LIVE!

Saturday 19th - 1400-0030 - Third round LIVE!

Sunday 20th - 1300-2300 - Final round LIVE!

A special two-hour show on Wednesday night from 8pm will offer the latest interviews and storylines from the second men's major of the year, while daily highlights will be shown the morning after each tournament round.

Full final-round repeats from 2014 and 2018 will be available ahead of the tournament, as well as Official Films from a number of other memorable years, with the final round of this year's contest then replayed - in full - on Monday from 7am.

Brooks Koepka won back-to-back US Opens in 2017 and 2018

There will be live text commentary and analysis on skysports.com and the mobile app, with video highlights, post-round interviews and much more exciting content.

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via Sky Go, while non-Sky subscribers can keep up with the extensive Sky Sports Golf coverage via a contract-free NOW TV day pass.

