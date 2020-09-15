Cambia Portland Classic reduced to 54 holes due to hazardous air quality

Columbia Edgewater Country Club will host the Cambia Portland Classic later this month

The Cambia Portland Classic has been reduced to 54 holes due to the hazardous air quality caused by fires in the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

The tournament will now take place from September 18-20 at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon.

LPGA chief tour operations officer Heather Daly-Donofrio said: "As we have said throughout recent months, 2020 has been the year of health and safety, and this situation is no different.

"Our meteorologist says that it is unlikely that air-quality conditions will improve before midday Thursday, and we cannot risk the health of our players, staff, volunteers, broadcast crew and others at the golf course.

"This is not a choice we made lightly, but we are confident that this is the right decision. We are so appreciative of our partners at Cambia Health Solutions as they continue to support the LPGA Tour through this incredibly challenging 2020 season."

The golf course remained closed on Tuesday morning and Wednesday's pre-tournament pro-am has been cancelled.