Payne's Valley Cup: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in charity match

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy headline the Payne's Valley Cup

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods will go head to head in a special exhibition match on Tuesday, with coverage of the Payne’s Valley Cup live on Sky Sports.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The two players headline a unique contest to mark the opening of Payne's Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri, which is the first golf course designed by Woods' TGR Design.

In the week where the 2020 Ryder Cup should have been taken place, Woods will partner Justin Thomas to represent Team USA and McIlroy will play with Justin Rose for Team Europe.

McIlroy and Rose played together for the first two rounds of the US Open last week

The 18-hole event will cover all the formats that usually feature in a Ryder Cup, with best ball being used for the first six holes before switching from foursomes to alternate shot for holes seven to 12.

The last six holes will then be played in singles, with a closest to the pin competition on the 202-yard "Johnny Morris 19th hole" also taking place and being used as a tiebreaker if needed.

Thomas and Woods formed a winning partnership for Team USA at the 2019 Presidents Cup

"Payne's Valley is the first public golf course that I have designed. I couldn't be prouder of how it turned out," Woods said.

"It was an honour for me and my TGR Design team to work with Johnny Morris and Big Cedar Lodge on this spectacular golf course. I am thrilled that it will be featured during the Payne's Valley Cup."

Live Woods/Thomas v McIlroy/Rose Live on

Sky Sports will show full coverage of the made-for-television match on Tuesday from 7pm, with the contest being played without spectators and following the same health and safety protocols used by the PGA Tour.

The event will raise funds for the Payne Stewart Family Foundation - a foundation that supports beneficiaries that were vitally important to the late Stewart, including Kids Across America, the AJGA and The First Tee.

Watch the Payne's Valley Cup live on Tuesday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and 10pm on Sky Sports Main Event!