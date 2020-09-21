US Open 2020: Shots of the day from final round at Winged Foot

Incredible approaches, stunning recoveries and timely eagles all feature in the top shots from the final round of the 120th US Open at Winged Foot.

The second men's major of the year developed into a Sunday shootout with Bryson DeChambeau and Matthew Wolff, where DeChambeau dominated to register a six-stroke victory.

DeChambeau started the day two behind and immediately put the pressure on with a stunning iron into the opening green, with a 35-foot eagle at the ninth helping him reach the turn one ahead.

DeChambeau and Wolff played in the final group on Sunday

Wolff matched DeChambeau's eagle on the par-five and had to be at his creative best to avoid just the one dropped shot at the par-three next, with DeChambeau holing a long-range birdie at the 11th to extend his advantage and romp clear to a maiden major.

Away from the final group, Harris English recovered from a nightmare start to hole out from the bunker at the next hole, with a 30-foot birdie at the first from Michael Thompson also making the shortlist.

English ended the week in fourth spot

Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Tyler Duncan were among the others to produce standout shots on the final day in New York, but which effort was your favourite?

Click on the video above to look back at the top shots from the final round of the US Open!

Miss the finish to the US Open? The final round is being repeated - in full - on Monday on Sky Sports Golf, with extended highlights available from 7pm and 10pm.