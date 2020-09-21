US Open: How social media reacted to Bryson DeChambeau's victory

3:50 Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart look back at the highlights from Bryson DeChambeau's winning round at the 120th US Open. Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart look back at the highlights from Bryson DeChambeau's winning round at the 120th US Open.

Bryson DeChambeau's maiden major victory at the US Open generated plenty of interest on social media, with the golfing world quick to turn to Twitter to praise his victory.

DeChambeau dominated the final day to cruise to a six-shot victory in the second men's major of the year, posting the lowest final round by three strokes with a three-under 67 on Sunday.

The 27-year-old's six-under-par total for the week broke the record for the lowest-ever winning total at a Winged Foot-based US Open, as overnight leader Matthew Wolff had to settle for second after a closing 75.

DeChambeau played alongside Wolff during Sunday's final round

DeChambeau's physical transformation to increase his power and distance has been a significant talking point in the sport since golf's resumption in June, with his added length playing its part in helping him make his major breakthrough.

The American already had victory sewn up before he holed an eight-footer at the last to save par and complete a bogey-free back nine, with former major champions and Ryder Cup stars among those to pay tribute to him immediately after his victory.

Here's a look at some of the most significant stars from the golfing world to praise DeChambeau's achievement…

Congrats to @b_dechambeau for winning the #USopen and his first major championship! Bryson has played a nearly flawless final round on a brutal Winged Foot. A deserving champion. Hopefully the first of many. All my best. pic.twitter.com/seGZhwmKVS — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) September 20, 2020

Major congratulations to @b_dechambeau on winning our National Open, your first of many majors, at Winged Foot, arguably the toughest course there is. Your play was remarkable! Enjoy a well deserved celebration. #USOpen @usopengolf — Tom Watson (@TomWatsonPGA) September 21, 2020

Congratulations Bryson @b_dechambeau on your amazing preparation and commitment! What a fantastic week and incredible Sunday score! #67 🏆 https://t.co/dKDSeuVZLA — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) September 20, 2020

Well played @b_dechambeau great performance! I wish you continued success. — Tony Jacklin CBE (@jacklin_tony) September 20, 2020

Only player under par today, playing in the final group! Remember what the goal is everyone - golf is a game with a score and the lowest score wins - it’s not subjective - get the ball in the hole in less strokes than your competitors. Congrats @b_dechambeau 🏆 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) September 20, 2020

I tip my hat to you @b_dechambeau

You have changed the game and this week you’ve been head and shoulders above the rest.

Excellent performance 👏👏👏@usopengolf — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) September 20, 2020

Say what you want about @b_dechambeau he might not be everyone’s cup of tea. His isn’t my cup of tea but what he is is a Major champion and I have huge respect for winning the @usopengolf. Changed his swing and body to try and over power golf courses. Done it his way. 👍🏼👊🏼 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 20, 2020

Congrats @b_dechambeau, amazing score on what looked like a very tough course. Testament to your hard work and the one of the team around you — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) September 20, 2020

What a round, what a win!

Congrats to @b_dechambeau and @ChrisComoGolf......👏🏼 — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) September 20, 2020