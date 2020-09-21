Golf News

US Open: How social media reacted to Bryson DeChambeau's victory

Last Updated: 21/09/20 1:46am
3:50
Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart look back at the highlights from Bryson DeChambeau's winning round at the 120th US Open.

Bryson DeChambeau's maiden major victory at the US Open generated plenty of interest on social media, with the golfing world quick to turn to Twitter to praise his victory.

DeChambeau dominated the final day to cruise to a six-shot victory in the second men's major of the year, posting the lowest final round by three strokes with a three-under 67 on Sunday.

The 27-year-old's six-under-par total for the week broke the record for the lowest-ever winning total at a Winged Foot-based US Open, as overnight leader Matthew Wolff had to settle for second after a closing 75.

DeChambeau played alongside Wolff during Sunday's final round

DeChambeau's physical transformation to increase his power and distance has been a significant talking point in the sport since golf's resumption in June, with his added length playing its part in helping him make his major breakthrough.

The American already had victory sewn up before he holed an eight-footer at the last to save par and complete a bogey-free back nine, with former major champions and Ryder Cup stars among those to pay tribute to him immediately after his victory.

Here's a look at some of the most significant stars from the golfing world to praise DeChambeau's achievement…

