Irish Open: Sebastian Soderberg withdrawn after contact tests positive for Covid-19

Sebastian Soderberg has been withdrawn from the Irish Open

Sebastian Soderberg has been withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after someone he may have had contact with tested positive for Covid-19.

Soderberg was notified of the positive test shortly after he fired a first-round four-over 74, which included a quadruple-bogey eight on the 11th at Galgorm Castle.

With strict bio-secure "bubble" protocols in place for all European Tour events, the Swede was told he would have to leave the event and self-isolate for the next fortnight.

Soderberg, winner of last season's Omega European Masters after a five-man play-off that included Rory McIlroy, played alongside home star Tom McKibbin and Australian veteran Scott Hend in Thursday's first round.

Despite Soderberg's withdrawal, the Tour confirmed that McKibbin and Hend would be permitted to continue with their second rounds.

A statement read: "The European Tour has withdrawn Sebastian Soderberg from this week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after the Swede was notified of a contact who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"The notification was received yesterday evening - Thursday September 24 - after Sebastian had completed his first round, and identified from before he entered the tournament bubble at the Galgorm Castle Golf Club.

"He has tested negative on site in Northern Ireland but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precaution following consultation with Public Health authorities in Northern Ireland.

"In accordance with public health guidelines, Sebastian will self-isolate for a total of 14 days and will be supported throughout that period by European Tour medical and event staff."