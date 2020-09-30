Sky Sports Golf podcast: Golfing no no's and Ryder Cup predictions

Golfing no no's, Europe's potential Ryder Cup team, and a look ahead to the Rolex Series' return in Scotland all feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Two-time European Tour winner Anthony Wall and journalist Michael McEwan join Josh Antmann to look back at another busy week in the sport, where Hudson Swafford returned to the winner's circle on the PGA Tour and John Catlin claimed his second win of the season in Ireland.

Wall explained what it's like dealing with nerves when in contention on a final day, similar to what Swafford experienced in the Dominican Republic, with the pair discussing the other big talking points from the two events.

Swafford held on to register his second PGA Tour title

The panel select the 12 names they would currently be picking to play for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, with just under a year to go until the contest is due to take place, while the trio also take a look at some of the things they would like to never see on a golf course.

The show takes a sneak preview of Mulligan, the new film being released to coincide with National Inclusion Week, with both guests discussion how inspiration disabled golfers are to them.

There's a debate about the best golf courses in Scotland ahead of this week's Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, plus previews of the Sanderson Farms Championship and the live LPGA Tour action.

