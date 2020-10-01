Scottish Open: Paul Lawrie calls time on European Tour career

2:30 Paul Lawrie explains why he feels the time is right to call time on playing regular events on the European Tour Paul Lawrie explains why he feels the time is right to call time on playing regular events on the European Tour

Paul Lawrie has confirmed that this week's Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will be his last appearance at a regular European Tour event.

The 51-year-old has registered eight victories in his 620 European Tour starts, in a career spanning nearly three decades, with the highlight being his dramatic major victory at The Open in 1999.

Lawrie will still hold an exemption to compete at The Open until he is 60 and intends to continue playing competitively on the Legends Tour, the over-50s circuit in Europe, although has decided to call time on his European Tour career.

Lawrie defeated Jean van de Velde and Justin Leonard in a play-off to win The Open at Carnoustie in 1999

"There are a lot of factors, the main one being that I don't feel I can be compete week in, week out at this level," Lawrie said after an opening-round 73 at the Renaissance Club.

"I'm really busy off the course and I'm enjoying doing that stuff more than I am actually playing at this level. I'll play seniors. I'm not going to stop playing completely, but this will be my last European Tour event.

Lawrie had his son, Craig, as his caddie for the Rolex Series event

"I turned pro when I was a five handicap, so I never thought I'd play any European Tour at this level, so to play 620 is pretty cool."

Miguel Angel Jimenez holds the record for most European Tour appearances after overtaking Sam Torrance's tally, with the Spaniard in the field this week and making his 709th European Tour start.

Lawrie has played a limited schedule in recent seasons due to injury, with the two-time Ryder Cup player having no interest in trying to break Jimenez's record.

"The other reason for doing it is my back is obviously not very good," Lawrie added. "I've got a herniated disc in my back and really struggle to practice.

Lawrie's last European Tour win came at the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles

"I struggle to play more than a couple days in a row, so week in and week out travelling, I just can't do it. More to the point, I don't really enjoy it anymore, the travelling part of it, either. No way of getting past that.

"I'm just chuffed to get to 620. I don't have that [the record] in me I don't think. No, I'm happy as I can be. Had a great time, enjoyed it, but it's time to go."

