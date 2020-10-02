Shoprite LPGA Classic: Mel Reid one off halfway lead in New Jersey

Mel Reid fired a round-of-the-day 64 to get within a shot of the halfway lead at the Shoprite LPGA Classic, where Georgia Hall also impressed.

Englishwoman Hall birdied her last three holes to close out a blemish-free card at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club and close the gap on pacesetter Nasa Hataoka.

Mi Hyang Lee is alongside Reid in a share of second and France's Celine Boutier is two shots back in tied-fourth with Amy Olson, while Hall - winner of the Cambia Portland Classic last month - heads into the weekend three off the pace after a second successive 67.

Celine Boutier is chasing a second LPGA Tour victory

Beginning on the back nine, Reid followed birdies at the 14th and 18th by picking up a shot at the par-five third before adding a gain at the fifth and producing a three-birdie finish to jump to 10 under for the week.

Hataoka had set the clubhouse target after finishing her second-round 67 with two birdies over the last three holes, with Lee joining Reid a shot off the pace after a birdie-birdie finish salvaged a two-under 69.

Mel Reid is within a shot of the halfway lead at the Shoprite LPGA Classic

Boutier jumped up the leaderboard with a blemish-free 65 and Olson is also on nine under after making five birdies in a bogey-free 66, with Hall in the group of players tied-sixth as she chases back-to-back LPGA Tour titles.

Hall made a bogey-free 67 on Thursday and added four birdies over the first seven holes on Friday, before cancelling out her first bogey of the week at the 14th and picking up a shot at the par-four 16th.

