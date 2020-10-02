Keegan Bradley holds two-shot lead at Sanderson Farms Championship

1:51 A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where Keegan Bradley impressed. A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, where Keegan Bradley impressed.

Keegan Bradley took advantage of a red-hot putter to move into a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Bradley birdied four of his last six holes to close a seven-under 65 at Country Club of Jackson and take the four-time PGA Tour winner to 13 under, two ahead of Charley Hoffman and JT Poston.

After following back-to-back birdies over his first two holes by getting up and down from off the par-five third green to pick up another shot, Bradley ended a run of pars with a five-foot gain at the ninth tor each the turn in 32.

Bradley is without a win since the 2018 BMW Championship

The former PGA Champion missed a six-footer to save par at the 10th but holed a 10-footer at the 13th for the first of three straight birdies, with Bradley then adding another from close range at the last.

"I had a blast today playing," Bradley said. "It's so fun to be done with the round, done with 36 holes and say, 'Man, that was a fun time.' Sometimes it's not fun at all. What a great day, and I'm bringing a lot to the weekend that I'm happy about."

Hoffman held a share of the overnight lead and followed his opening-round 64 with an erratic three-under 69 that mixed seven birdies with four bogeys, while Poston also got to 11 under after five birdies in a six-hole stretch helped him to a second-round 67.

Monday qualifier MJ Daffue is in fourth spot ahead of Denny McCarthy and Kristoffer Ventura, while Sergio Garcia heads into the weekend within five of the lead after a second successive 68.

Defending champion Sebastian Munoz dropped into a share of 12th that also includes Scotland's Martin Laird, while overnight co-leader Jimmy Walker slipped down the leaderboard with a five-over 77.

