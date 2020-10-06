Tony Finau out of Las Vegas event after testing positive for coronavirus

Tony Finau will have to self-isolate for two weeks

Tony Finau has been withdrawn from this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after testing positive for Covid-19.

Finau was tested on his arrival at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, and the positive result now requires him to self-isolate for the next two weeks.

The world No 16, who was due to make his first start since the US Open, will now be unable to compete in either the CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek or the Zozo Championship @ Sherwood.

Finau tested positive for coronavirus after his arrival in Las Vegas

A PGA Tour statement read: "As part of the pre-tournament screening process this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, PGA Tour member Tony Finau tested positive for Covid-19 and has been withdrawn from the event.

"Finau will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines. First alternate Bronson Burgoon will replace Finau in the field."

Finau later took to social media to reveal he was not feeling unwell and remained in "good spirits" despite the outcome of his coronavirus test.

"Earlier today, I received a positive result for Covid-19 under PGA Tour on-site testing protocols and have begun a period of self-quarantine to protect others around me," he wrote on his Twitter account. "I am feeling well, and am otherwise in good spirits.

"I look forward to returning to action as soon as I am able, and I wish everyone at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open a great week ahead!"