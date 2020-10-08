BMW PGA: Ian Poulter rewarded for persistence amid back spasms at Wentworth

1:54 Ian Poulter provides an update on his back injury and describes his remarkable finish to the opening round at the BMW PGA Championship. Ian Poulter provides an update on his back injury and describes his remarkable finish to the opening round at the BMW PGA Championship.

Ian Poulter admitted he considered calling it a day amid back spasms during the first round of the BMW PGA Championship as his persistence was rewarded with a brilliant closing few holes at Wentworth.

The 12-time winner on the European Tour required medical assistance to his back, which flared up during last week's finish in tied-sixth at the Scottish Open, on the front nine but still managed to post a gutsy three-under 69.

Poulter revealed he had received treatment for his back pain in the days leading up to the latest Rolex Series event at the West Course but was delighted to have continued his good form.

Ian Poulter is three shots off the lead after the first round at Wentworth

"After four holes, I was contemplating whether to call it a day. I didn't want to do that. Here is a big tournament and I know that I'm playing good golf," Poulter said.

"Obviously coming off of a good finish last week. I just know if I can get this back to just ease off and give me a little bit of a break, then obviously I can do some good stuff this week."

Poulter mixed two birdies with three bogeys through his opening 13 holes to leave him at one over par and struggling on the leaderboard.

2:10 A look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. A look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

However, the experienced Englishman finished in style as he followed back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th with an eagle at the par-five 18th to sit three shots behind a trio of leaders at six under, including Tyrrell Hatton.

"Hit a lovely seven wood in there at the last to 12 feet and rolled that in there for three," Poulter said.

"A big close here, which you can have on this golf course helps that scoreboard today."

He added: "So, you know, it was a great finish. Birdie, birdie, eagle finish is a lovely way to finish here at Wentworth, and hopefully I can go and sit in the bath and get some Epsom salts and see if this will actually let up."