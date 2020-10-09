BMW PGA: David Howell did not win a car for a hole-in-one, but the Alzheimers Society will get a huge donation

1:05 David Howell made a brilliant a hole-in-one at the 14th on day two of the BMW PGA Championship, earning a £70,000 charitable donation to the Alzheimers Society David Howell made a brilliant a hole-in-one at the 14th on day two of the BMW PGA Championship, earning a £70,000 charitable donation to the Alzheimers Society

David Howell could have been forgiven for thinking he had won a car worth over £70,000 when he made a hole-in-one in the second round of the BMW PGA Championship.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Howell's perfectly-struck seven-iron at the 184-yard 14th at Wentworth pitched a few yards short of the flag and hopped straight into the cup, although with no crowds surrounding the elevated green, he appeared unaware that he would not require his putter.

A brand new BMW is the usual prize for an ace at the 14th, with Chris Wood winning an i8 hybrid sports car worth over £100,000 in 2015 - the fifth ace of that year's tournament.

But although there was a BMW 530e Touring behind the tee this year, Howell will not be driving it home after European Tour officials decided a hole-in-one would result in the value of the car - £71,675.01 - being donated to charity.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

And after Howell, the 2006 champion, picked his ball out of the hole, it was confirmed that the Alzheimers Society would benefit from the substantial donation.

Watch the video above to see Howell's hole-in-one earn over £70,000 for charity.