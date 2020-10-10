KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Anna Nordqvist and Carlota Ciganda in contention after second round

Anna Nordqvist won the second of her two major championships at the Evian Championship in 2017

European duo Anna Nordqvist and Carlota Ciganda are one shot off the lead at the halfway stage of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Two-time major champion Nordqvist, who won the event back in 2009, and Spain's Ciganda trail pacesetter Sei Young Kim after they shot a two-under 68 and one-under 69 respectively at Aronimink in Pennsylvania.

They are joined at three under by American duo Danielle Kang, the 2017 champion who won twice on the LPGA Tour in August, and Jennifer Kupcho, who hit a five-under-par 65 to equal the best round of the day.

South Korea's Kim catapulted herself into the outright lead late in the day with a 65, which included six birdies on her back-nine holes to tie the lowest nine-hole score at the event.

Former world No 1 Lydia Ko is in the group two shots off the lead alongside American Lauren Stephenson, Kelly Tan of Malaysia, South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden's Linnea Strom.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff's best finish at a major came when she was second at the Women's Open in 2017

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the leading English hope after a bogey-free three-under-par 67 left her three shots behind the midway lead, with compatriot Charley Hull two shots further back after a 71 in the morning wave of starters.

Mel Reid shot a level-par 70 to remain at four over, where she is joined by Georgia Hall who birdied her final hole to settle for a 74.

Dame Laura Davies and Women's Open champion Sophia Popov are among those to also make the cut.

World No 2 Nelly Korda, who was four shots off the lead after a one-over 71 in the first round, earlier withdrew on Friday because of back pain.

