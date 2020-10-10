BMW PGA: Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter in contention ahead of final round at Wentworth

2:56 Tommy Fleetwood said patience was key as he enjoyed a strong finish to his third round to move into contention going into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship. Tommy Fleetwood said patience was key as he enjoyed a strong finish to his third round to move into contention going into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood is delighted with where his game is at after moving into contention for a victory at the BMW PGA Championship.

The 29-year-old Englishman will begin the final day at Wentworth four shots behind solo leader Tyrrell Hatton after a five-under 67 on Saturday, which included four birdies on the back nine.

Fleetwood, who was four over through his opening seven holes on Thursday, has challenged at both the Portugal Masters and in last week's play-off defeat at the Scottish Open and will now go in search of his first title since the Nedbank Golf Challenge last November.

"[I feel] better about my game than I did a month or two ago. I came home from America, was struggling. Got back to work, and I've played - feel like my game has been progressing really, really well and I'm playing some really good stuff.

Tommy Fleetwood is four shots off the lead going into the final round

"I'd have loved to have converted some more birdies but that's golf. When you put it all together, those are the weeks where you really do finish out on top.

"For me, I feel like I'm doing a lot of very good stuff and I feel good about my game, and any time you're in contention, and you're playing on Sunday, it's a privilege and it's just - you should always like give yourself - the way you're doing it is the right stuff and you're right at where every single player at the start of the week wants to be.

"Just go out tomorrow and do the same thing, and lucky to be competing."

Fleetwood failed to capitalise on plenty of birdie opportunities on the front nine, but his round ignited with three successive birdies from the 15th before he got an up and down for a par at the 18th after finding the water with his second shot.

He said: "That putt on [the] last, for all the putts that maybe don't go in in the day that could be frustrating; that one on the last feels really, really good, and it's one of those that of course you expect it to hole, like pros hole the majority of those putts, but it's still an important one to end the day."

Poulter 'feeling like a newborn gazelle'

Meanwhile, compatriot Ian Poulter is a shot further back going into the final round after he mixed five birdies and a solitary bogey at the opening hole to post a four-under 68, his best score of the week.

Ian Poulter was delighted to stay within striking distance of the leaders after firing a five-birdie 68 on day three of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Poulter suffered from back spasms during the opening round but remarked he was now "feeling like a newborn gazelle" as he bids to land victory at a venue in which he has previously struggled to produce his best golf.

"There is no reason why I should have ever had a dislike to this golf course to be honest.

Ian Poulter is enjoying the test presented by Wentworth's West Course

"It's a place where I've through the years come to watch the greats play golf, and I've had the opportunity to play it now 17 times in tournament conditions.

"I haven't played as well as I should have played, and because of that, I guess I have had a dislike for the venue. That's not really the venue's fault. It's probably been my fault. So when Wentworth has always presented itself exceptional, we get - every time we do come and play, they do a great job. So it's probably my fault more than anything else."

