KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Sei Young Kim holds two-shot lead at Aronimink

Sei Young Kim is a 10-time winner on the LPGA Tour

South Korea's Sei Young Kim has a maiden major victory in her sights after opening up a two-shot lead after the third round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Despite a final-hole bogey, Kim carded a three-under 67 at Aronomink, with former champions Anna Nordqvist and Brooke Henderson her nearest challengers at five-under par.

Kim, who birdied five of her last six holes to hold a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the third major of the season, mixed six birdies with three bogeys on Saturday.

Sweden's Nordqvist held a share of the lead alongside Kim early into her back nine after a run of four birdies in six holes but bogeyed the 12th and 18th to sit alongside Canada's Henderson, who hit a blemish-free five-under-par 65.

Anna Nordqvist is bidding for a third major title

"I mean, I'm very pleased with myself and the way I've been playing the last couple days. That's all I can ask for," said Nordqvist, who won the last of her two major wins at the ANA Inspiration in 2017.

"It is a tough golf course, so I feel you can't look behind or look ahead because you have a challenge right in front of you. I feel like on this course anything can happen, but I'm just happy to be in a good position.

Three-time champion Inbee Park is in solo fourth position at four under after a third-round 66.

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

Live LPGA Tour Golf Live on

England's Charley Hull is seven shots behind at after a one-under-par 69, which included three birdies on her front nine before she mixed three bogeys with one further birdie on the back nine.

Compatriot Jodi Ewart Shadoff is a shot further back at one over after she bogeyed three of her final four holes to record a two-over 72 to fall out of contention.

Watch the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday from 3pm on Sky Sports Mix and from 4.30pm on Sky Sports Golf.