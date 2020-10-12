Race to Dubai: State of play in the battle to be European Tour No 1

Patrick Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings, with Lee Westwood in fourth spot

Patrick Reed bolstered his chances of becoming the first American winner of the Race to Dubai by extending his advantage at the top of the standings at the BMW PGA Championship.

Reed came into the event with a slender 28-point lead over compatriot Collin Morikawa, having followed victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship with top-15 finishes in the first two majors of the year.

The 2018 Masters champion was the highest-ranked player in the field at Wentworth for the Rolex Series event, where he posted three consecutive 68s over the final three days to end the week on 14 under and in a share of third with Andy Sullivan.

Sullivan won the English Championship in August, his first European Tour title since 2015

Reed's strong finish takes him to 2,242 points and with a 393-point cushion over Tommy Fleetwood, who moved into second spot after a tied-13th finish, with PGA Champion Collin Morikawa slipping to third position after electing not to make the trip to Europe.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner Lee Westwood remains in fourth spot following a fourth top-20 in as many starts, with Victor Perez rounding off the top five after posting his second runner-up finish of the season.

Perez carded a final-round 68 to finish runner-up at Wentworth

Tyrrell Hatton's four-stroke victory saw the Englishman jump 72 places in the standings into eighth spot, while Sullivan's tied-third finish saw him move from 22nd spot to 13th in the season-long rankings.

Ian Poulter rose from 48th to 26th after ending the week in fifth spot and Eddie Pepperell leapt from 97th to occupy Poulter's former position thanks to a sixth-place finish, with Joachim Hansen and Scott Hend both moving inside the top 100 after top-10 finishes in the European Tour's flagship event.

Poulter is now assured a spot at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship

The next four events all offer 2,000 Race to Dubai points as opposed to the 7,000 available over the previous two weeks, with the Scottish Championship presented by AXA followed by the Italian Open and back-to-back events in Cyprus.

The Masters rounds off a shortened 2020 major season from November 12-15, with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship taking place in Dubai from December 10-13.

