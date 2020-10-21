Sky Sports Golf podcast: Matt Wallace, Phil Mickelson and the distance debate

Matt Wallace's near-miss in Scotland, Phil Mickelson continuing his winning run on the PGA Tour Champions and the distance debate all feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Eight-time Solheim Cup player Trish Johnson and Kit Alexander join host Josh Antmann to reflect on the talking points from another busy week in the golfing world.

The panel look back at Adrian Otaegui's victory at the Scottish Championship and discuss what went wrong for Wallace on the final day, where he squandered a three-shot advantage, plus they look at what the Englishman can do to ensure a return to the winner's circle.

Matt Wallace finished runner-up at Fairmont St Andrews

The trio review Jason Kokrak's long-awaited breakthrough victory at The CJ Cup and a second win in as many starts for Mickelson, leading to questions about whether the five-time major champion is going to dominate the over-50s circuit.

Johnson explains why she believes golf courses are often not fair for players within the professional women's game, and she gives her view on whether she would risk playing the Houston Open - where fans are being allowed - the week before the Masters in the current Covid-19 climate.

The trio also look ahead to this week's Italian Open and Zozo Championship, where Tiger Woods defends his title, plus answer the best of your questions sent in to @SkySportsGolf.

