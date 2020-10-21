Zozo Championship: Can Tiger Woods secure 83rd PGA Tour victory?

3:21 Ahead of his Zozo Championship title defence, we look back at the key shots from Tiger Woods' winning final round in 2019. Ahead of his Zozo Championship title defence, we look back at the key shots from Tiger Woods' winning final round in 2019.

Tiger Woods will have another opportunity to create golfing history this week at the Zozo Championship, the tournament where he registered the most recent of his 82 PGA Tour titles.

The 44-year-old returns as defending champion after last year's three-shot victory in Japan, following on from his Masters success earlier in 2019, which moved him level with Sam Snead's record total of PGA Tour wins.

Woods' title defence will be a different venue to his win, with the tournament switching from Narashino Country Club near Tokyo to Sherwood Country Club in California due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

Woods' victory was his second of 2019, following on from the Masters

The new location holds special memories for Woods, who was a five-time winner at the venue when it hosted the Hero World Challenge and famously saw off David Duval there in the made-for-TV "Showdown at Sherwood" back in 1999.

Woods has only made eight worldwide starts since his Zozo victory a year ago and hasn't featured on the PGA Tour since a missed cut at the US Open last month, although will be buoyed by his past experiences of winning during a limited playing schedule.

Woods will play alongside Matthew Wolff and Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds

His appearance at this event in 2019 was his first since undergoing knee surgery at the end of the previous campaign, with the 15-time major champion recovering from bogeying his first three holes of the week to card a six-under 64 and grab a share of the early lead.

Heavy rain saw Friday's action wiped out and the second round take place without spectators, where Woods birdied his final two holes to open up a two-shot advantage at the halfway stage.

Woods shared the lead with Gary Woodland after the opening day in 2019

The lead increased to three strokes after a four-under 66, with Woods retaining the same cushion over the field when he returned on Monday morning to play his final seven holes.

Hideki Matsuyama briefly got within two of the lead after Woods bogeyed the 12th, only for the former world No 1 to pick up a shot the 14th and sign off his wire-to-wire win with a final-hole birdie.

Click on the video above to look back at the top shots from Woods' winning round!

Can Woods defend his title this week in California? Watch the Zozo Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports.

Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 6pm via the red button, ahead of full coverage from 10pm on Sky Sports Golf.