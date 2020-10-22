Italian Open: Scott Jamieson makes hole-in-one during first round

1:06 Scott Jamieson made a dream start to the Italian Open with a hole-in-one at the par-three second during his opening round Scott Jamieson made a dream start to the Italian Open with a hole-in-one at the par-three second during his opening round

Scott Jamieson made a dream start to the Italian Open with a hole-in-one during his opening round in Brescia.

The Scot sits eight strokes off the early lead after carding a four-under 68 at Chervo Golf Club, with the highlight of his round coming at the par-three second.

Jamieson struck a perfect six-iron into the 191-yard hole, where his ball pitched no more than a couple of feet from the pin before trickling into the cup for an unlikely ace.

"I felt like we had a good number and I obviously made a nice swing," Jamieson said. "It disappeared and I actually asked whether it went it, but nobody around the green reacted and none of the guys in the group reacted!

"There was a little ledge behind the hole and I figured it had maybe dropped off the back. As we were walking down I noticed that the pitch mark was close and I thought it might have gone in. Thankfully it had!"

Jamieson moved further up the leaderboard by following back-to-back birdies from the fifth with an eagle-three at the seventh, only to drop a shot at the next and add two further bogeys on his back nine.

