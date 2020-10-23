LPGA Drive On Championship: Mel Reid three behind Ally McDonald

1:10 Mel Reid reflects getting with three strokes of the halfway lead at the LPGA Drive On Championship. Mel Reid reflects getting with three strokes of the halfway lead at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Mel Reid continued her strong start to the LPGA Drive On Championship to move within three strokes of the halfway lead in Georgia.

The Englishwoman, who claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title last month, followed an opening-round 69 with a four-under 68 on Friday to stay in touch with halfway leader Ally McDonald.

Reid mixed six birdies with two bogeys at the Great Waters Course at Reynolds Lake Oconee to get to seven under for the week, seeing her head into the weekend in a share of fifth.

Reid started the week as world No 37

"I definitely hit it better today," Reid said. "Overall, pretty happy with the last couple of days. Just had a couple of soft bogeys which I'm going to try and eliminate tomorrow. I kind of feel my game is in relatively good shape."

Reid took advantage of the par-five second and cancelled out a bogey at the fifth by picking up a shot at the next and making three gains in a four-hole stretch around the turn.

The 33-year-old failed to get up and down after a poor shot at the par-three 14th but birdied the next and parred her way home, with Reid joined three back by Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg and Australia's Katherine Kirk.

McDonald had been further ahead after four consecutive birdies around the turn, only to bogey two of the last five holes of her four-under 68 to drop back to 10 under.

McDonald has posted rounds of 66 and 68 over the first two days

World No 5 Danielle Kang - the Race to CME Globe leader and highest-ranked player in the field - sits a shot off the pace in tied-second with Bianca Pagdanganan, with two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn a further stroke back in fourth.

