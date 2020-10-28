Sky Sports Golf podcast: How can golf be more accessible for all?

Ross McGowan's Italian Open success, Bryson DeChambeau's added distance and golf's accessibility issues all feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

McGowan joins Mark Roe, Zane Scotland and host Josh Antmann to reflect on his one-shot victory in Italy and discuss how he celebrated ending an 11-year winless run on the European Tour.

The 38-year-old goes through the key shots from his final round at Chervo Golf Club and talks about some of the tougher times he has experienced in his career before his return to the winner's circle.

McGowan's European Tour win was his first since the 2009 Madrid Masters

The rest of the panel look back at Patrick Cantlay's win at the Zozo Championship and throw plenty of praise in the direction on Bianca Pagdanganan, who impressed during the LPGA Drive On Championship.

The guests look at DeChambeau's social media post of him hitting a 403-yard carry and try to work out how his added distance could benefit him at the Masters next month, with plenty of debate about what can be done to limit the increasing hitting distances within the sport.

Scotland opens up about his experiences of discrimination in golf and offers plenty of solutions and ideas on how to make the game accessible for everybody, while the guests also offer their predictions for this week's Cyprus Open and Bermuda Championship.

