The Senior Open: Gleneagles to host event for first time in 2022

Bernhard Langer is defending champion at The Senior Open

Gleneagles has been announced as the venue for The Senior Open presented by Rolex in 2022, the first time the Scottish course has hosted a senior major.

Gleneagles hosted Europe's Ryder Cup victory at 2014 and Europe's dramatic Solheim Cup success in 2019, with the iconic venue also previously playing host to 26 European Tour events since 1974.

The event will be one of three majors in Scotland that summer, with The 150th Open scheduled to be held at St Andrews a week earlier and the AIG Women's Open that year taking place at Muirfield.

Gleneagles has never previously hosted a senior major

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director - Championships at The R&A, said: "This is another great 'first' in the history of The Senior Open and we could not be more thrilled to be staging the championship on The King's Course at Gleneagles.

"With such a strong pedigree in hosting championships, The King's is a fine test of golf and we know the players will relish the opportunity to play there.

Catriona Matthew captained Team Europe to a 14.5-13.5 victory at the 2019 Solheim Cup

"Adding another renowned venue to the roster is a clear indication of the continuing development of The Senior Open and I'm sure there will be a real sense of anticipation among the players and fans for our first visit to Gleneagles in two years' time."

Sunningdale Golf Club hosts the 2021 contest, a year on from the Championship being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the 35th edition then taking place on the King's Course at Gleneagles from July 21-24, 2022.

The Senior Open last visited Scotland in 2018, when Miguel Angel Jimenez secured a one-shot win over Bernhard Langer at St Andrews, while Langer remains defending champion after his 2019 victory at Royal Lytham.