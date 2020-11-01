Bermuda Championship: Brian Gay defeats Wyndham Clark in play-off

3:59 A look back at the best of the action from a thrilling final round of the PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship. A look back at the best of the action from a thrilling final round of the PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship.

Brian Gay ended a seven-year winless run on the PGA Tour by claiming a dramatic play-off victory at the Bermuda Championship.

The 48-year-old, who had only made the cut in four of his previous 19 worldwide starts and was without a worldwide top-10 since the same event last year, carded a final-round 64 at Port Royal Golf Course to end the week on 15 under alongside Wyndham Clark.

Gay then birdied the first extra play-off, where Clark could only make par, to register a fifth PGA Tour title and his first win since the 2013 Humana Challenge.

Final leaderboard Bermuda Championship

"It's a crazy game, you never know what's going to happen," Gay said. "It's been a pretty long slump since the quarantine and been working on trying to get things back together and kind of came together this week."

Gay will now have status on the PGA Tour until beyond his 50th birthday

Gay had bounced back from a penultimate-hole three-putt bogey to birdie his 72nd hole, while Clark birdied seven off his opening 11 holes on the final day before dropping a shot at the 16th to lose his outright advantage.

Ollie Schniederjans finished two strokes back in third spot, while Denny McCarthy made six straight birdies on his way to a round-of-the-day 63 and a share of fourth place.

Denny McCarthy carded eight birdies in a bogey-free final day

McCarthy was joined on 12 under by former major champion Stewart Cink, Australia's Matt Jones and overnight leader Doc Redman, with Kramer Hickok briefly leading until three dropped shots in the space of two holes saw him finish on 11 under.

Russell Knox led the British interest with a tied-16th finish and three-time major champion Padraig Harrington posted a final-round 69 despite five birdies in his first seven holes, with former world No 1 Luke Donald signing for a closing 73 to end the week in a share of 40th.