PGA Tour Champions: Darren Clarke claims first win since The Open

Former Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke secured a first worldwide title since his Open Championship victory in 2011 with a one-shot win on the PGA Tour Champions.

The 52-year-old followed rounds of 69 and 62 with a four-under 68 on the final day of the TimberTech Championship to end the week on 17 under and claim a maiden victory on the Over-50s circuit.

Clarke finished a shot clear of Bernhard Langer and Jim Furyk, with Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez a further stroke back in fourth ahead of Gene Sauers and overnight co-leader Robert Karlsson.

Starting the day tied for the lead, Clarke posted back-to-back birdies from the fourth and made a two-putt gain at the driveable seventh hole, only to have to take a penalty after a wild tee shot at the par-four ninth on his way to a double-bogey.

Clarke bounced back by birdieing the tenth and getting up and down from the greenside bunker to pick up a shot at the par-five next, before the Northern Irishman nudged in from two feet at the par-five last for a winning birdie.

Langer held the solo lead after six birdies in his first 13 holes but found water with his approach into the 15th and lipped-out with his par-save effort on the penultimate hole, with a birdie at the last only enough for him to finish tied-second.

Furyk also finished on 16 under after mixing five birdies with a sole bogey on the final day, while Karlsson slipped out of contention after making a double-bogey and two bogeys in a five-hole stretch on his back nine.

