Catriona Matthew: Solheim Cup captain among trio to test positive for coronavirus

Catriona Matthew will miss the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, Annabel Dimmock and Ursula Wikstrom have been withdrawn from this week's Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic after testing positive for Covid-19.

The players were tested on arrival in Dubai on Monday and will remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

Contacts identified as part of the track and trace process will be managed in accordance with the local health authority's guidelines.

Matthew wrote on Twitter that she is "feeling fine" and did not have any symptoms and also thanked the Ladies European Tour for its support.

A statement from the organisers said: "The Ladies European Tour has withdrawn Annabel Dimmock, Catriona Matthew and Ursula Wikström from this week's OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic after the players tested positive for COVID-19.

"The LET has implemented a strict COVID-19 testing process throughout the season and the players, who had not, and have still not, exhibited any symptoms, were tested upon arrival into Dubai on Monday morning.

"The three players have followed all the LET guidance and protocols put in place to mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and will now remain in self-isolation for a minimum of fourteen days in accordance with the mandatory Health Authority and medical professional guidelines.

"Contacts identified as part of the track and trace process will be managed in accordance with the Health Authorities guidelines."