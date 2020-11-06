Cyprus Showdown: Jamie Donaldson leads before play suspended

2:54 A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the European Tour's Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown. A look back at the best of the action from the second round of the European Tour's Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.

Jamie Donaldson moved top of the leaderboard after a weather-disrupted second day at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown.

The former Ryder Cup winner was seven under for his round with three holes to play at the Aphrodite Hills Resort when play was suspended 4.55pm local time (2.55pm GMT) due to fading light.

Donaldson is currently on 12 under to leave him one ahead of Johannes Veerman and James Morrison, who carded eight birdies in a nine-hole stretch on his way to a round-of-the-day 63, with English duo Steven Brown and David Horsey in the group two off the pace.

Latest leaderboard Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown

The unique format sees only the top 32 players and ties after 36 holes progressing through to the weekend, with scores then reset ahead of the third round and the top 16 players and ties after 54 holes then qualifying for Sunday's final round.

Robert MacIntyre is chasing a maiden European Tour victory

Donaldson posted three birdies in a four-hole stretch from the third before play was halted for 90 minutes due to the threat of lightning, with the Welshman making three consecutive gains around the turn after the resumption.

The 45-year-old edged ahead with a birdie at the 14th, while Veerman is safely through on 11 under after a seven-under 64 and is alongside Morrison a shot off the pace.

James Morrison threatened a '59 round' after reaching the turn in 29

Sami Valimaki is in tied-fourth and five under for his round with two holes remaining, with 23 players set to return on Saturday morning to complete their second rounds.

Rasmus Højgaard - the highest-ranked player in the field - is currently tied-34th and is likely to require at least one birdie over his final three holes on Saturday morning to make the cut, with Finland's Mikko Korhonen also on five under with four holes to play and Joel Stalter on six under for the week after a hole-in-one at the par-three fifth.

Sweden's Rikard Karlberg is on four under with one to play and looks likely to require a final-hole eagle to progress, with Marcus Armitage among the group on four under with five holes to complete.

