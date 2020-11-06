Minjee Lee claims play-off victory at OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic

Minjee Lee celebrated play-off victory at the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic

Minjee Lee secured her second Ladies European Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory at the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic.

The world No 9 carded a three-under 69 under the floodlights at Emirates Golf Club to finish on 10 under alongside Celine Boutier, who had led for most of the day until a late bogey saw her post a final-round 68.

Both players returned to the par-four 18th for the play-off, where Boutier left a 30-foot birdie effort short of the target and Lee holed from a few feet closer to snatch the win on the first extra hole.

Final leaderboard OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic

Overnight leader Caroline Hedwall finished a shot back in tied-third with Nuria Iturrioz and Laura Fuenfstueck, while England's Meghan MacLaren posted a level-par 72 to end the week two strokes adrift in a share of sixth.

Meghan MacLaren mixed three birdies with as many bogeys during the final round

Bronte Law produced her best finish of 2020 as she claimed a share of eighth alongside Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald, while Kylie Henry jumped into the top-10 after firing nine birdies in a course-record 63.

Solheim Cup star Georgia Hall and former world No 1 Lydia Ko also finished tied-tenth after final rounds of 65 and 72 respectively, while Charley Hull slipped to joint-35th following a six-over 78.