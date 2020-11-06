Golf News

News

Minjee Lee claims play-off victory at OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic

Australia's Minjee Lee defeated Celine Boutier in a play-off to win the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic. Caroline Hedwall one of three players ending the week in tied-third at the Ladies European Tour event.

Last Updated: 06/11/20 7:46pm

Minjee Lee celebrated play-off victory at the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic
Minjee Lee celebrated play-off victory at the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic

Minjee Lee secured her second Ladies European Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory at the OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic.

The world No 9 carded a three-under 69 under the floodlights at Emirates Golf Club to finish on 10 under alongside Celine Boutier, who had led for most of the day until a late bogey saw her post a final-round 68.

Both players returned to the par-four 18th for the play-off, where Boutier left a 30-foot birdie effort short of the target and Lee holed from a few feet closer to snatch the win on the first extra hole.

Final leaderboard

OMEGA Dubai Moonlight Classic

Overnight leader Caroline Hedwall finished a shot back in tied-third with Nuria Iturrioz and Laura Fuenfstueck, while England's Meghan MacLaren posted a level-par 72 to end the week two strokes adrift in a share of sixth.

Also See:

Meghan MacLaren mixed three birdies with as many bogeys during the final round
Meghan MacLaren mixed three birdies with as many bogeys during the final round

Bronte Law produced her best finish of 2020 as she claimed a share of eighth alongside Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald, while Kylie Henry jumped into the top-10 after firing nine birdies in a course-record 63.

Solheim Cup star Georgia Hall and former world No 1 Lydia Ko also finished tied-tenth after final rounds of 65 and 72 respectively, while Charley Hull slipped to joint-35th following a six-over 78.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK