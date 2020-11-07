Cyprus Showdown: Matthew Jordan and Johannes Veerman head final-round qualifiers
Jamie Donaldson and Bernd Ritthammer share third place in third round at Aphrodite Hills Resort but scores are now reset to level par for the final round with 19 players remaining; watch the final round live on Sky Sports Golf from 9.30am on Sunday
Last Updated: 07/11/20 4:04pm
Matthew Jordan and Johannes Veerman headed the 19 players to qualify for the final round of the Cyprus Showdown on Sunday.
The pair carded seven-under 64s in the third round at the Aphrodite Hills Resort but the scores will now be reset - as they were for the third round - with all the remaining players starting at level-par once again.
Englishman Jordan, who mixed six birdies with an eagle at the sixth and a bogey at the third, and American Veerman, whose flawless round featured five birdies over the first 10 holes and an eagle at the par-five 18th, will be hoping to continue the form which saw them finish one ahead of Welshman Jamie Donaldson and Germany's Bernd Ritthammer on Saturday.
Saturday's scores
Jordan, who just made the cut on Friday, told the European Tour's official website: "It was a lot more stress free. It was weird, the last two holes it was quite nice, you can enjoy it a bit. I certainly prefer to do it that way than yesterday."
Veerman said: "Once you start off like that, you don't coast, but you can almost put it in autopilot. All the boxes are checked, you're hitting it well, you're putting well, just keep it rolling.
"This format is great because if you can make it through to the final day, which is what our goal was, then you have a chance to win. That was the first step. Now it's just a race to the finish, it's exciting."
Callum Shinkwin, who won last week's Cyprus Open, Marcus Armitage, Niklas Lemke, Masahiro Kawamura, Louis De Jager, Alexander Levy, who eagled 10 and 18, and James Morrison all comfortably made the final round with third-round 66s.
Steven Brown, Robert Macintyre, Sami Valimaki, who came home in 30, and Jonathan Caldwell had a shot to spare as they carded 67s.
Final-round tee times (GMT - Gbr and Irl unless stated)
|7.50am
|Matthew Jordan, Johannes Veerman (USA), Bernd Ritthammer (Ger)
|8.01am
|Jamie Donaldson, Niklas Lemke (Swe), Marcus Armitage
|8.12am
|Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Louis De Jager (Rsa), Alexander Levy (Fra)
|8.23am
|Callum Shinkwin, Jonathan Caldwell, James Morrison
|8.34am
|Robert Macintyre, Steven Brown, Sami Valimaki (Fin)
|8.45am
|Gavin Green (Mal), Richard Bland
|8.56am
|Thomas Detry (Bel), Jorge Campillo (Esp)
But Richard Bland, Jorge Campillo, Gavin Green and Thomas Detry just made the cut with 68s, and the latter trio would have missed out had Bland holed a birdie putt, which came up an inch short, at the 18th in the final group of the day, with only the top 16 and ties qualifying.
Get Sky Sports Golf for £10 a month
All four days of The Masters exclusively live. Get our £10 golf offer. Find out more here.
Malaysia's Green, playing alongside Bland, birdied the final two holes - hitting a superb second shot from the rough at the 18th - to sneak through, and Campillo, who hit a course-record 62 on Friday, also made a crucial birdie at the final hole after just clearing the water.
"It feels amazing," said Green. "A great shot on 17 and again a great shot on 18 but you kind of had to it, it's either do or die pretty much. I just went at it."
Watch the final round of the Cyprus Showdown live on Sky Sports Golf from 9.30am on Sunday.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland