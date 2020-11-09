The Masters: Harry Kane hoping to balance watching Augusta action with England duty

0:49 England captain Harry Kane says he will be watching this week's Masters - live on Sky Sports - 'as much as he can' while he is away on international duty England captain Harry Kane says he will be watching this week's Masters - live on Sky Sports - 'as much as he can' while he is away on international duty

England captain Harry Kane says he "cannot wait" for The Masters and that he will try to balance watching the action from Augusta this week with his time on international duty.

The Masters is live on Sky Sports from Thursday through to Sunday after being moved from its usual April timeslot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the final men's major of the year and will see Tiger Woods seek to defend the Green Jacket he memorably won in 2019.

Kane is in the England squad for their friendly against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, as well as their Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Iceland - also live on Sky Sports - but will also have his eye on events in Georgia.

He told Sky Sports News: "I can't wait to be honest. It's going to be strange seeing how the golf course sets up in November.

"We're away with England at the time so I think I might be missing the final day - we're playing Belgium on Sunday but I'll be watching as much as I can.

"It will be an interesting watch. Hopefully some of the English boys can do well and get right up that leaderboard."

While Kane is hoping to see one of his compatriots taste Masters success - he believes Tyrrell Hatton has a "good chance" - the Tottenham striker is also looking forward to seeing five-time winner Woods trying to keep his title.

"I obviously love to watch Tiger - when he won it last year, it was amazing," said Kane. "It'll be good to see him back out there.

"The English boys - Justin Rose... Tyrrell Hatton's got a good chance, he's been playing well this year.

"Ian Poulter's obviously missing that major but he's had a great career. I'd love to see one of those boys do it."

