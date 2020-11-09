Dubai 'double-header' to conclude European Tour's 2020 season

The European Tour have announced a Dubai double-header with a new event added for the penultimate week of the season.

The Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World will be held the week before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship next month, with both being staged at Jumeriah Golf Estates.

The inaugural tournament will be played over the Fire Course, with the Race to Dubai decider taking place on the Earth Course from Thursday December 10 to Sunday December 13.

The new event clashes with the South African Open, although it does start and finish a day earlier with the final round scheduled for Saturday, December 5.

The Race to Dubai champion will be crowned after a Dubai 'double-header'

The disrupted 2020 schedule is now complete following the addition of the Golf in Dubai Championship, the 15th new event of the 38 tournaments that will decide the European No 1.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "It has undoubtedly been a very different and complex challenge to completely reimagine our 2020 schedule since March, but our team has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes, demonstrating creativity and agility.

"The Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World is the final piece in this jigsaw and continues our policy of playing in geographical clusters.

"Alongside the South African Open, it gives our players the option of ending the regular season at one of two terrific locations ahead of our season-finale, the DP World Tour Championship.

"I would like to thank the leaders of Dubai, DP World, Falcon and Associates and Jumeriah Golf Estates for helping to make this new event happen.

"The creation of this new tournament reflects the evolution in our partnership with DP World, through their support of the DP World Tour Championship, the Emirates Golf Federation development programmes, our EDGA Dubai finale and, of course, as an Official Partner of the European Tour."