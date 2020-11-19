Emily Pedersen wins again at Saudi Ladies Team International

1:40 Emily Pedersen secured back-to-back victories on the Ladies European Tour with a two-shot win at the Saudi Ladies Team International Emily Pedersen secured back-to-back victories on the Ladies European Tour with a two-shot win at the Saudi Ladies Team International

Emily Pedersen secured her second victory of the week and her third of the Ladies European Tour season with a two-shot win at the Saudi Ladies Team International.

Pedersen gave herself an unassailable lead in the season-long Race to Costa Del Sol standings by topping the leaderboard at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, the same venue where she also won the Amarco Saudi Ladies International on Sunday.

The 24-year-old carded a bogey-free 67 on the final day to end the week on 14 under and secure the individual title, while Pedersen was also part of the trio that claimed a one-shot win in the team event.

Pedersen was grouped with Scotland's Michele Thomson and South Africa's Casandra Hall, following an NFL-style draft ahead of the tournament, with Hall making a decisive birdie on the par-five 18th to help them secure that narrow win.

"We did really well today, we complemented each other," Pedersen said. "Today was the first day where we didn't have a hole over par so I 'm really happy that we got that done and it was a really clutch putt by Casandra on the last.

"This has obviously been a strange year for all of us with Covid, everyone's saying it's such a bad year and I'm here having the best year ever, so it's a little weird but I'm just really happy."

Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou holed out twice on the final day on her way to a course-record 63 and a share of second alongside Anne van Dam and Luna Sobron Galmes, with Charley Hull a further three strokes back in fifth place.

Charley Hull carded rounds of 70, 69 and 68 in the 54-hole event

English duo Georgia Hall and Elanor Givens ended the week six shots back in tied-sixth ahead of Ursula Wilkstrom and Johanna Gustavsson, while Dame Laura Davies eagled the par-five last to close a second successive 70 and claim a share of 15th.

The shortened Ladies European Tour season concludes next week at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana, with Pedersen now already assured of winning the 2020 Order of Merit.