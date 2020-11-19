Legends Tour: New events in the 2021 schedule for over-50s circuit

The Legends Tour had confirmed the first 13 events of its 2021 schedule

The Legends Tour has confirmed the first part of its 2021 schedule, with 13 tournaments already scheduled for the over-50s circuit in Europe next year.

Riegler & Partner Legends in Austria will kick off the 2021 campaign from May 7-9, following the cancellation of the Tour's 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, with further events to be added at a later date.

The announcement follows the ground-breaking joint venture between Staysure Group CEO Ryan Howsam and the European Tour earlier this year, when Howsam acquired a controlling stake in the Staysure Tour which was rebranded as the Legends Tour.

Mark Aspland, Head of the Legends Tour, said: "We have been extremely excited to announce this schedule after the cancellation of our 2020 Schedule and we cannot wait to begin again next year.

The decision to rebrand the Staysure Tour as the Legends Tour was confirmed in September

"We have used the time productively to strengthen our schedule for 2021 and give our members as many playing opportunities as possible. We have a fantastic mix of old and new events and we are looking forward to visiting places we know well and venues and territories that are new to many of us.

"We will be concluding the 2021 season with the Indian Ocean Swing Tour Championship events and we are working hard to add events through the season, particularly in the Autumn. Further announcements will be made early in 2021."

Former Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley will welcome the Legends Tour to Ireland for the first time since 2010 when the Irish Legends Presented by The McGinley Foundation takes place in Donegal at the stunning Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort from August 20-22.

Paul McGinley has previously hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the European Tour

The Scottish Senior Open Hosted by Paul Lawrie will take place in September, where the 1999 Open Champion will look to defend his maiden over-50s title, with the date and venue for the event yet to be confirmed.

Jersey will host an over-50s event for the first time since 2016 with the ICL Jersey Legends at La Moye Golf Club from June 5-6, while the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship moves from London Golf Club to Formby Golf Club.

2021 schedule (as of November 20)

May 7-9 - Riegler & Partner Legends - Golf Club Murhof, Frohnleiten, Austria

May 14-16 - Senior Italian Open - Venue TBC

May 27-30 - KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

June 4-6 - ICL Jersey Legends - La Moye Golf Club, Jersey

June 11-13 - Tournament TBC

June 18-20 - Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship - Trevose Golf & Country Club, Padstow, England

July 8-11 - U.S. Senior Open - Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Nebraska

July TBC - Swiss Seniors Open - Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

July 16-18 - WINSTONgolf Senior Open - WINSTONLinks, WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck, Germany

July 22-25 - The Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex - Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England

Bernhard Langer is a four-time winner of the Senior Open

July 29-Aug 1 -Staysure PGA Seniors Championship - Formby Golf Club, Southport, England

Aug 20-22 - Irish Legends Presented by The McGinley Foundation -Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort, Co. Donegal, Ireland

September TBC - Scottish Senior Open hosted by Paul Lawrie - Venue TBC

Oct 1-3 - Farmfoods European Senior Masters - Forest of Arden, Marriott Hotel & Country Club, Warwickshire, England