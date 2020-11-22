RSM Classic: Sensational play-off shot seals second PGA Tour title for Robert Streb

1:46 Robert Streb almost won the RSM Classic in spectacular style when his second from the rough at the second play-off hole shaved the edge of the cup Robert Streb almost won the RSM Classic in spectacular style when his second from the rough at the second play-off hole shaved the edge of the cup

Robert Streb produced one of the shots of his career at the second play-off hole to pip Kevin Kisner to the RSM Classic title at Sea Island in Georgia.

Streb's hard wedge from the left rough came agonisingly close to a walk-off eagle, but the tap-in for birdie was enough to secure victory after Kisner's approach went long and his bold chip from over the green never threatened the hole.

The win was Streb's second in the event, and his first since landing his maiden PGA Tour title at Sea Island over six years ago which also went his way in a play-off against Brendon de Jonge and Will MacKenzie.

Streb slept on a three-shot lead overnight, but the chasing pack prospered in excellent scoring conditions as the wind that buffeted the course on Saturday abated, and Bernd Wiesberger pulled to within two of the leader when he covered the front nine in five under.

The Austrian would go on to close with a 63 that lifted him to 17 under and into the clubhouse lead, but his score was surpassed by one stroke moments later when Cameron Tringale signed for a brilliant 62.

Streb made another cautious opening and picked up crucial birdies at the seventh and ninth to maintain his lead at the turn, but Kisner then mounted his charge and pulled within two with his fifth birdie of the day at the 10th.

Streb produced an outstanding shot at the second play-off hole

Kisner kept the pressure on with a birdie at the 13th, where Kisner suddenly dropped only his second shot of the tournament after a poor approach and a miss from six feet for par.

The lead was Kisner's outright when he pitched to three feet at the long 15th and converted for birdie that looked likely to be matched by Streb in the group behind, but he three-putted from outside 50 feet and settled for par.

Kisner parred safely in to emulate Wiesberger's 63 and snatch the clubhouse lead away from Tringale, but Streb then got back on level terms with a superb iron to 12 feet on the 17th which he backed up with a tricky, downhill putt for birdie which dropped in the left edge.

Kevin Kisner forced extra holes with his final-round 63

Streb's 12-foot birdie putt for the win in regulation lacked conviction, and both he and Kisner did well to scramble pars on the first extra hole to send them back to the 18th tee for the third time on Sunday.

After Streb tugged his drive into the left rough, Kisner's drifted into the long grass on the right before Streb pulled off his remarkable winning blow.

"I was pretty happy it got over the bunker," said the champion afterwards. "I was playing for a flyer, took a pitching wedge and just was hoping we got it right. It came out kind of hot and I was just hoping it would land soft and it did.

"Obviously I couldn't tell how far by the hole it went, but pretty happy it was that close. I was kind of at the mercy of whatever, how little spin was on the ball and it panned out perfectly."