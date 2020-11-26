Nicole Garcia makes miraculous par after tee shot lands in golf buggy at Open de Espana

0:53 Nicole Garcia had the wrong kind of hole in one as she saw her ball bounce into a golf buggy during the Open de Espana! Nicole Garcia had the wrong kind of hole in one as she saw her ball bounce into a golf buggy during the Open de Espana!

Nicole Garcia made one of the most unlikely pars of the Ladies European Tour season after a comical incident at the Open de Espana.

The South African began her opening round with seven straight pars at the Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, before seeing her shot end up in an incredible spot at the par-three next.

Garcia's tee shot on the 176-yard eight was leaking to the right of the putting surface, where it took one big bounce before hopping directly into the front compartment of a referee's buggy!

The hole-out of a different kind left those around looking on in disbelief, with Garcia taking out her phone to document one of her most unusual moments on the golf course.

Garcia received a free drop from where the buggy had been parked and subsequently moved, where she pitched to eight feet and then holed her putt to extend her bogey-free start.

