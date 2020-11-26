Emily Kristine Pedersen three back at rain-affected Open de Espana

Emily Kristine Pedersen is three shots off the lead after day one of the Open de Espana

Race to Costa del Sol winner Emily Kristine Pedersen made a positive start to her bid for a third consecutive Ladies European Tour victory at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Pedersen, who has the season-long Order of Merit wrapped up with a tournament to spare after back-to-back victories in Saudi Arabia, was two under par after 10 holes when play was suspended for the day due to heavy rain.

The Dane had made a bogey-free start to the week at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, with back-to-back birdies from the fifth getting her within three shots of early pacesetter Sanna Nuttinen.

Sanna Nuutinen is chasing a maiden Ladies European Tour title

Nuttinen recovered from an early double-bogey to birdie three of her last four holes and post a five-under 67, with Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald her closest challenger thanks to bogey-free 68.

"I only missed one green today, so I think that speaks volumes," MacDonald said. "I have been happy with my game for a while now, I just need to back myself more."

Kelsey MacDonald posted four birdies during her opening round

2019 Order of Merit winner, Ester Henseleit, was three under with eight holes to play when play was halted just before 4pm local time, with 16 groups unable to complete their opening rounds.

Celine Herbin and Karolin Lampert are in the group alongside Pedersen sitting three off the pace, while home favourite Azahara Munoz bogeyed for her first five holes on her way to a two-over 74.

