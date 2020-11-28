Open de Espana: Emily Pedersen one ahead in bid for third straight win

Emily Kristine Pedersen holds a one-shot lead at the Open de Espana

Emily Kristine Pedersen continued her incredible run of form on the Ladies European Tour to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Pedersen has already secured the Order of Merit title after three wins in her last seven starts, including back-to-back wins in Saudi Arabia, with the Dane in pole position to claim a third consecutive Ladies European Tour victory in the season finale.

The 24-year-old carded a bogey-free 68 at Real Club De Golf Guadalmina, with a final-hole eagle taking Pedersen to nine under and seeing her jump ahead of halfway leader Nuria Iturrioz.

Nuria Iturrioz has carded rounds of 66, 70 and 72 over the first three days

Iturrioz took a three-shot lead into the third round and briefly increased her lead to five strokes with three straight birdies from the second, only to bogey the par-fourth fifth and drop a shot at the ninth.

Pedersen had matched Iturrioz's birdie at the third and picked up a shot at the 11th to get back within two of the lead, only to be handed a share of the advantage when the Spaniard bogeyed the 13th and 15th.

Iturrioz bounced back to birdie the 16th but could only make a par at the par-five last to stay at eight under, as Pedersen found the green in two and holed a long-range eagle to move into pole position.

Morocco's Maha Haddioui is three strokes back in third ahead of Luna Sobron Galmes, while Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald slipping five behind after a one-over 73.

Ladies European Tour Golf Live on

Only 14 players sit under par for the tournament heading into the final day, with England's Annabel Dimmock carding a joint-low round-of-the-day 67 to join compatriot Meghan MacLaren and Scotland's Kylie Henry in the group on one under.

Who will win the Open de Espana? Watch the final round live on Sunday from midday on Sky Sports Golf and the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel!