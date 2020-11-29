Emily Pedersen wins again on Ladies European Tour at Open de Espana

Emily Kristine Pedersen extended her winning run at the Open de Espana

Emily Kristine Pedersen extended her remarkable winning run on the Ladies European Tour with a four-stroke victory at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Pedersen signed off her magnificent 2020 LET campaign in style with another dominant display at Real Club De Golf Guadalmina, with a final-round 66 seeing her pull clear of the chasing pack.

The Dane's victory follows back-to-back wins in Saudi Arabia earlier this month and sees her become the first player to win three consecutive LET events since Marie-Laure de Lorenzi back in 1989.

Emily Kristine Pedersen closed out her winning round with five birdies over the last seven holes

Victory is Pedersen's fourth in eight starts and extends her winning margin in the season-long Race to Costa del Sol standings, with the 24-year-old ending the week on 15 under and ahead of closest challenger Nuria Iturrioz.

More to follow…