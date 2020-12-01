Sky Sports Golf podcast: Emily Pedersen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and golf's future

A dominant display from Emily Pedersen, a home victory for Christiaan Bezuidenhout and the future of the European Tour all feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Kit Alexander and Zane Scotland join Josh Antmann to reflect on another busy week in the sport and discuss golf's big talking points, as well as look ahead to the four live tournaments coming up this week on Sky Sports.

The panel review an entertaining finish to the Ladies European Tour season at the Open de Espana, where Pedersen cemented her status as the world's most in-form golfer by becoming the first player since 1989 to win three consecutive LET events.

Emily Kristine Pedersen followed back-to-back wins in Saudi Arabia by winning the LET season finale

There's a look back at Bezuidenhout's Alfred Dunhill Championship win, with Sean Crocker and Adrian Meronk among those to fall short at Leopard Creek, plus plenty of debate about what makes the venue so special.

Both guests give their verdict on the new 'strategic alliance' between the PGA Tour and the European Tour and share their views on what it could mean long-term for the sport, plus examine how the changes could impact some of the players.

All three offer their predictions for all of this week's events, with players in action at the Golf in Dubai Championship and the South African Open having the chance to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, while "Ponder the Pro" makes a long-awaited return.

