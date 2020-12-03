LPGA Tour: Charley Hull one ahead at Volunteers of America Classic

Charley Hull is searching for her second LPGA Tour victory

Charley Hull made the most of the tough scoring conditions to edge into a one-shot advantage after the opening round of the LPGA Tour’s Volunteers of America Classic.

Latest leaderboard Volunteers of America Classic

The Englishwoman, without a LPGA Tour title since 2016, carded a three-under 68 on a cold and windy day at Old American Golf Club to set the early pace in Texas.

Hull is one of only 10 players currently in red figures, with the 24-year-old's closest challenge coming from playing partner Jessica Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and Pornanong Phatlum, who all posted opening-round 69s.

Jessica Korda played alongside Charley Hull during the opening round

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist is among the players on one under, while world No 1 Jin Young Ko is three off the pace alongside AIG Women's Open champion Sophia Popov after a level-par 71.

Hull started her day on the back nine and was over par for her round after seven holes, only to post four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn and jump up the leaderboard.

The four-time Solheim Cup player cancelled out a bogey at the fifth with back-to-back gains over her next two holes to briefly go two clear, before a penultimate-hole bogey took her back to three under.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is four back after a one-over 72 and Mel Reid is a further stroke behind, with the event the last opportunity for tournament practice ahead of the US Women's Open - the final women's major of the year - next year.

