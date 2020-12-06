Peter Alliss dies aged 89

Peter Alliss has died at the age of 89

Legendary golf commentator Peter Alliss has died at the age of 89, the European Tour has announced.

Widely regarded as the "Voice of Golf" during a commentary career of 42 years for the BBC, the eight-time Ryder Cup player died "suddenly and peacefully" at home on Saturday evening.

Alliss was born in 1931 and destined for a career in golf, with his father, Percy, himself a successful player who competed on four Ryder Cup teams for Great Britain and Ireland.



He was just 16 when he turned professional, and Alliss won the first of his 31 professional victories in 1952 and made his Ryder Cup debut the following year.

Alliss finished eighth in The Open Championship four times, but he missed the cut in his only two Masters appearances while never playing in either the US Open or the PGA Championship.

His form dipped after his final win in 1969, by which time he had already worked with the BBC on their coverage of golf in the UK, and Alliss was appointed lead commentator in 1978 following his retirement as a professional golfer and the death of Henry Longhurst.

The Alliss voice would become synonymous with the broadcasting of prestigious golf events, including The Open, the Masters and the Ryder Cup, while he also hosted several pro-celebrity shows during the 1980s.

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012, Alliss also worked for a number of other broadcasters in the United States and Australia, and his final commentary stint was covering highlights of the Masters last month.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Peter Alliss, truly one of golf's greats," said European Tour chief executive, Keith Pelley.

"Peter made an indelible mark on everything he did in our game, but especially as a player and a broadcaster, and he leaves a remarkable legacy. Our thoughts are with his wife Jackie and the Alliss family."